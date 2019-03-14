Society

New York City ranked best in the world in Time Out Magazine survey

EMBED <>More Videos

The survey was published by Time Out Magazine.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new survey is telling us what we've known for years, New York City is the best city in the world!

Time Out Magazine and Tapestry Research quizzed 34,000 city-dwellers. They asked about food, drink, culture, music, nightlife, sociability, happiness, community, progress and attractiveness.

Researchers noted New York City's diversity, culture, and food and drinks.

"They don't call NYC the capital of the world for nothing," Time Out New York's Will Gleason reported. "Other cities beat it for specific factors, but it was the Big Apple that came out on top overall - in large part thanks to its ongoing diverse and accepting vibes. As the rest of America struggles with a rising wave of isolationism, New Yorkers voted their city the most diverse in the world, as well as number one for culture and two and three respectively for eating and drinking. Lady Liberty would be proud."

The top 10 cities out of 48, according to the survey, are New York, Melbourne, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, Berlin, Glasgow, Paris, and Tokyo.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityfoodsurvey
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Reputed Gambino crime boss killed in front of SI home
2 women arrested after LI officer allegedly punched in head
'Career criminal' arrested in sex assault of 83-year-old woman
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in NJ
Show More
Man convicted of murdering estranged wife in UWS apartment
RHONJ star Joe Giudice to be transferred to detention center
NXIVM co-founder pleads guilty in New York sex slave case
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
More TOP STORIES News