feel good

News anchor at ABC 7 Chicago wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence

By Tanja Babich
CHICAGO -- Tanja Babich, a morning news anchor at our sister station in Chicago, wore her glasses last week to make a point, and it's one that appears to have resonated across the country.

Babich, at the end of Friday's morning show, thanked those who had reached out throughout the week to say they liked seeing her in glasses. She explained that one of her daughters wasn't wearing her glasses because she was worried about what people in her class would say or think about her.

"So in a gesture of solidarity, I've been wearing mine all week to make this point: Whatever people say or think about you is none of your business. Just be yourself, authentically and unapologetically, the rest will work itself out," she said.

Babich's morning team joined her in wearing their glasses after her statement Friday morning.

Since then, the Chicago Tribune, Washington Post and more have picked up Babich's story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoparentingu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Man dresses up as Buddy the Elf to meet dad for the first time
NC boy spends birthday giving pizza to homeless in Charlotte
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
New comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect allegedly strikes officer, leads police on chase
Police identify remains of woman found in NYC in July
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
7 On Your Side's tips avoid holiday shopping scams
Popular rapper faces gun charges after police raid NJ home
Schools in SI orange zone reopen amid high infection rates
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain
Sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
Election, COVID-19, economy stand out in Google's 2020 search trends
William Shakespeare among 1st vaccinated in England
Parents scramble to find most wished for holiday toys
More TOP STORIES News