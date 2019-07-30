Society

NJ doctor sentenced for distributing steroids, possessing pot

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, New Jersey -- A doctor who improperly wrote numerous prescriptions for anabolic steroids and possessed marijuana with intent to distribute has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Kevin Custis received a 27-month sentence Monday.

The 54-year-old Belle Mead resident had medical offices in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and Brooklyn, New York.

Federal prosecutors have said Custis wrote the steroids prescriptions for two patients in 2016 and 2017, even though he knew they were not for the treatment of any medical condition.

They were solely intended for muscle enhancement, beauty, and muscle building and fitness competitions.

When federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents searched his home last June 14, 2017, they found more than four kilograms of marijuana and more than 150 grams of THC oil.

Custis also admitted making marijuana products for patients in his home kitchen.

