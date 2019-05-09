New Jersey DPW worker filling potholes helps save woman moments after she collapsed

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A DPW worker was in the right place at the right time to save the life of a woman who had just collapsed on the side of the road.Joseph Frascino and his crew had just finished filling potholes Monday morning at Kennedy Boulevard and Ege Avenue when he noticed a crowd gathered on the side of the street.That is when he and a Jersey City police officer jumped into action."I checked for pulse, she had no pulse, she started turning blue, her hands were getting colder and colder," he said. "I have an 11-month-old at home and all I thought about was her, if that happened to her, what would I do, I hope this poor girl is alright."Others had already called 911 as Frascino and the officer took turns working on the woman.He knew exactly what to do. Besides working for the Hudson County Road Department, the 32-year-old is also a swim instructor, certified in CPR.He said this incident was the first time he actually used his skills -- and it was nothing like practicing on a plastic dummy."When there is actually someone in your hands, it was really scary, I was all choked up about it, I still am, I still get hairs standing on the back of my neck, that someone was in front of me and I was trying to help them as best as I can," Frascino said.Paramedics arrived and stepped in to work on the woman for quite some time before transferring her into an ambulance.Frascino said he had one thing on his mind."That was my biggest fear, if she died, it's on me, I tried and failed, what did I do wrong, so when I found out she was alive, I was like 'Oh my God, thank you so much,'" Frascino said.The county worker said it was an experience he hopes to never go through again, but he will be the first one there if he's needed.----------