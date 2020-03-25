Coronavirus News: New Jersey launches website to help jobless residents find work opportunities

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy made an announcement about the new jobs portal on Tuesday.
"My Administration's top priority is helping New Jersey residents and businesses overcome the unprecedented disruptions COVID-19 is causing while staying healthy and safe," Murphy said.
The jobs portal already has more than 12,000 openings and more are being added every day.
These openings are in industries such as grocery stores, shipping and logistics, healthcare, janitorial services and warehousing.
The state is asking for employers to submit information about any openings so they can be added.
"COVID-19 presents a variety of new challenges for businesses throughout the state, but our employers are stepping up, and we're doing everything we can to support their efforts to go above and beyond for our safety," New Jersey Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck said.
The jobs portal is available to residents here: https://jobs.covid19.nj.gov/
