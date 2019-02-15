SOCIETY

New Jersey mom gives birth to 3 bundles of joy on Valentine's Day

At 29 weeks and 4 days, the trio, two of them identical twins, is currently growing stronger as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on February 14, 2019.

VOORHEES, New Jersey --
It was a life transforming Valentine's Day for Alicia and Jim Brown, of Franklinville, New Jersey.

The couple always knew they were having three girls, but they didn't expect them to arrive so soon.

Their triplets arrived one minute apart, beginning at 3:33 a.m. Thursday.

At 29 weeks and four days, the trio -- two of them identical twins -- is currently growing stronger in Virtua Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The proud parents say their newborns are doing well, even though Jim now realizes he's out-manned in the house.

"Not only is Valentine's Day much more expensive, now I have to buy stuff for three daughters and wife," he said. "But also birthdays now, as well."

The girls were due to arrive in April, but their parents expected they would come around a holiday.

"We have a running joke," Jim said. "Thanksgiving Day is when they started having their twin to twin transfusion issue. Christmas we ended up going into CHOP for the procedure. New Year's Eve, we spent 14 days here, kind of leading into the next holiday coming up, Valentine's Day,"

The couple coined the triplets the "holiday babies," so it seemed the holiday dedicated to love was only fitting for them to arrive.

The babies are expected to remain in the NICU until April.

