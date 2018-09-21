SOCIETY

Westchester County man wins $10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket

HARTSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) --
A man from Westchester County is New York's newest millionaire after winning $10 million on a "$10,000 a Week for Life" scratch-off ticket

Michael Harks, 66, of Hartsdale, is a longtime lottery player who purchased his winning ticket during his daily trip to A-Plus.

"This is my store," he said. "I come in here every day for a cup of coffee and my scratch-off tickets."

Marks said he has been playing the Lottery for as long as he can remember.

"I started playing in the 60s, when the lottery started," he said.

Marks scratched his ticket in the store and knew he won a substantial prize when he scanned the ticket at the counter.

"The machine lit up and said, 'big winner, see Lottery agent,'" he said. "I asked the retailer for a pen, locked myself in the bathroom and signed the ticket."

Marks chose to receive his prize in annual installments of $520,000 before required withholdings. He will receive a net check totaling $349,336 every year for the rest of his life.

"This really is amazing," he said. "I really haven't given much thought to how I'll spend the money yet. Right now, I just plan to enjoy life."

