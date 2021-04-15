Orange County teen honored after saving friend's life with CPR

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10512763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eli Manning and the New York Giants teamed with Make-A-Wish New Jersey to posthumously honor the wish of a 2-year-old girl who recently died of brain cancer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10514066" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out as gay on "Good Morning America."

CHESTER, Orange County (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy who used CPR to save his friend's life was honored by his town Wednesday.Ty'Shawn James was playing basketball with his 14-year-old friend on Saturday, March 27, at Chester Elementary School when the young man went into cardiac arrest and collapsed.James called 911, and dispatcher Stewart Matthew instructed him how to administer CPR on his ailing friend.The teen began breathing again after a few minutes, and paramedics from Mobile Life Support and officers from the Town and Village of Chester Police Departments arrived at the scene."We are proud of Ty'Shawn's heroics and the wonderful work that our 911 dispatchers perform every day," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. "Ty'Shawn is a kind and caring young man and certainly has a bright future ahead of him. We all have been touched by this story and are grateful that Ty'Shawn's friend is expected to make a full recovery."The friend, who has congenital heart disease, was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.He is still recovering.James, a freshman at Chester Academy, met Matthew, a three-year veteran, on Wednesday night at the Town of Chester's Board meeting. They shared a hug with Ty'Shawn's parents looking on."For a child contacting 911, you couldn't have asked for a better caller than Ty'Shawn," Matthew said. "You could hear it in his voice that he was calm and could follow directions. I prayed for the family of the boy who collapsed after we hung up, and I am glad that everything worked out. I was happy that I could be on that call with Ty'Shawn."----------