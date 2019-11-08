NYC moving ahead with plan to move iconic Charging Bull statue

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- New York City is moving ahead with plans to move the iconic Charging Bull to protect the safety of New Yorkers, a spokesperson for the mayor said.The de Blasio administration reiterated its intention to move the iconic bronze Charging Bull sculpture from its current location at Bowling Green to in front of the New York Stock Exchange, and on Thursday, announced that the NYSE will pay for the move.It is still unclear where the Bull would be placed, other than in front of the NYSE and in the vicinity of the recently relocated Fearless Girl.But the proposed Charging Bull move is opposed by artist Arturo DiModica. City officials attempted to meet with him Thursday at the Bull to discuss further, but they say the artist brought some media along and there was no consensus.The Bull is currently protected by temporary concrete blocks, which the administration says cannot be made permanent due to the "subsurface infrastructure."And the administration has said for some time that the Bull attracts crowds that make Bowling Green Park a "high risk location," and that the crowds would be more easily managed in front of the NYSE.The artist has called the Bull a gift to the city for that specific spot, and that it is not the city's to move.----------