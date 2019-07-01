Society

New York City starts enforcing ban on foam takeout containers

NEW YORK -- New York City has begun enforcing a ban on single-use foam containers after a six-month warning period.

Starting Monday, establishments found to be using banned items could be fined $250.

The ban prohibits foam takeout containers, as well as trays, cups, plates and bowls. It also bans stores from selling or offering foam packing peanuts.

Foam blocks used for shipping and certain containers used for prepackaged food or meat may still be used.

Businesses that make less than $500,000 a year can get an exemption.

Maryland also recently banned the containers. Maine's ban takes effect in 2021.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement he's "thrilled" the city is reducing its waste.

Manufacturers and retailers have argued the items can be recycled and the ban will hurt business.

