Upper West Side woman celebrates 105th birthday with babka, friends at bakery

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The delicious three-part babka birthday cake sitting in front of Ruth Rosner of Manhattan is certainly well earned - she turned 105 on Saturday!Rosner lives across the street from Lincoln Center and goes to Breads Bakery to hang out with friends every single day.On Saturday, her friends threw her a party to celebrate her special day. As they sang Happy Birthday, Rosner said she had to close her eyes and absorb the moment to take it all in.She says she is also looking forward to singing and dancing again with no mask on.----------