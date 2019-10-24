wegmans

New York City's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend

By Eyewitness News
NAVY YARD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Popular supermarket chain Wegmans is opening its first location in New York City this weekend.

The official opening of the Brooklyn store on Flushing Avenue at the Brooklyn Navy Yard is set for Sunday at 7 a.m.

"The Brooklyn community has been eagerly awaiting the opening date for this store," Vice President and District Manager Todd Ferrera said. "We can't wait to celebrate with everyone."

The chain's new 74,000 square-foot location includes 100 seats for the in-store market cafe and bar that serves food, wine, beer and spirits.

The store employs approximately 540 people, the majority of whom are hired locally.

These positions include entry-level management, customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks.

Rendering of the new Wegman's location in Brooklyn


Wegmans placed second in the "2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For," which is based on results of a survey of more than 310,000 employees

Full-time job applicants can visit jobs.wegmans.com or call 347-652-2424 for more information.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
w
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrooklyn navy yardbrooklynnew york citywegmansjobs
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEGMANS
Man charged with filming up skirts of women at NJ supermarket
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart in NY supermarket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
Couple discovers pearl in oyster while eating at NJ restaurant
NJ city holds protest against Airbnb, short-term rentals
Show More
Teen arrested in shooting that prompted school lockdown in NJ
Bronx ADA accused of drunk driving, crashing into parked cars
NJ animal shelter pulls off 'purr-fect' rescue to save kitten
Nordstrom opens 7-level department store in Manhattan
1 arrested, 3 still sought in violent Upper West Side attack
More TOP STORIES News