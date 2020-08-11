Wegmans recalls lemons, oranges sold in in New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Popular supermarket chain Wegmans is sending out a recall alert for some produce due to a possible listeria contamination.The recall involves fresh lemons and Valencia oranges sold in select stores in five states, including New Jersey and New York.In New York, the recalled produce was sold at the Brooklyn and Harrison locations.Check your fridge for the following items:-Wegmans 2# Lemons: 32 oz Purchased from 7/31/2020 through 8/7/2020-Fresh from the Start 2# Lemons: 32 oz Lot Codes 174551 and 174552-Wegmans 4# California Valencia Oranges: 64 oz Purchased from 7/31/2020 through 8/7/2020-Bulk Lemons: Individual Purchased from 7/31/2020 through 8/7/2020In addition to the fresh fruit, prepared products that contain fresh lemon juice or lemon garnish were also listed in the recall, including items like chicken cutlets, shrimp, crab and lobster items.Most of the products would have been purchased between July 31 and Aug. 7.Customers can return any recalled products to the Service Desk for a full refund.for a full list of recalled products.----------