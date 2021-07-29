Wegmans moving into old K-Mart location in Astor Place, Manhattan

Wegmans Food Markets plans to open its second New York City location in the second half of 2023.
The company opened its first city store in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in October of 2019.
"We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we've been dreaming about and working toward for a long time," said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. "The community's response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."
"We are delighted to be part of bringing the beloved Wegmans to Manhattan," said Steven Roth, Vornado's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Wegmans is one of a kind and will be a best-in-class addition to Manhattan, both for the local neighborhoods and as a destination for residents from across the island. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans' talented team on the opening of this signature location."
Under the terms of the 30-year lease, Wegmans will occupy space on both the street and lower levels of 770 Broadway for a total of roughly 82,000 square feet.
