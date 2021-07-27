List of performers for NYC Homecoming Week concert, vaccines required for attendees

The largest of the five concerts culminate with the Central Park concert on Saturday, August 21 on the Great Lawn.
Davis, 89, was asked to find eight megastars to peform a three-hour show and he delivered much more than that.
The performers announced include (in alphabetical order):
- Jon Batiste
- Andrea Bocelli
- Kane Brown
- LL COOL J
- Elvis Costello
- Lucky Daye
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
- Cynthia Erivo
- Jimmy Fallon
- Jennifer Hudson
- Wyclef Jean
- Journey
- The Killers
- Gayle King
- Don Lemon
- Barry Manilow
- The New York Philharmonic
- Polo G
- Carlos Santana
- Paul Simon
- Patti Smith
- Bruce Springsteen
- Rob Thomas
The exact line up and order of performances has not yet been determined.
"Today is about recovery," Mayor de Blasio said. "It's thrilling for all of us!"
He said the concerts aim to "show everybody the rebirth of New York City."
The mayor thanked Davis calling the concert, "A crowning achievement on an amazing career." Davis was born in Brooklyn and went to PS 161, spent his college years at NYU, and says he has lived most of his life in New York City.
"We've been hard at work for weeks for what I submit to you will be a once in a lifetime event," Davis said.
Mayor de Blasio said that 80% of tickets to the concert will be free.
Here are the dates and locations for all of the Homecoming Week concerts:
-Monday Aug. 16 - Orchard Beach in Bronx
-Tuesday Aug. 17 - Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island
-Thursday Aug. 19 - Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn
-Friday Aug. 20 - Forest Hills Stadium in Queens
-Saturday Aug. 21 - Great Lawn in Manhattan's Central Park
Given the outdoor setting and vaccination requirement, masks will be optional.
Citi is a presenting sponsor and the Official Card of "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation." Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale VIP tickets beginning Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. EDT until Sunday, August 1 at 10 p.m. EDT through the Citi Entertainment program. For all presale details, visit citientertainment.com. Additionally, Citi will be giving away 1,000 general admission tickets to Citi cardmembers on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. EDT.
Free tickets, as well as VIP tickets for purchase, will be released to the public in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting on Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. EDT. Additional free and VIP ticket release dates and times are as follows:
- Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT
- Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT
Gates will open for "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation," at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 21. The concert will begin at 5 p.m. EDT.
ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube