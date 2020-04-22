Coronavirus News: NYC's Fourth of July show will go on, de Blasio says

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will go forward with Fourth of July celebrations, but in a way that is "safe and smart," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.The mayor says he is working with the CEO of Macy's to figure out how the celebration could happen with fireworks."One way or another, the show will go on. One way or another we will celebrate the fourth of July in a very special way in New York City. Is definitely going to be fireworks. How we do them and where we do them, how we do that safe and keeps new yorkers healthy, a lot of questions to answer between now and then. Thank god, we know they are fireworks can be seen by new yorkers all over the city just looking out their window or from a fire escape or a roof. We have to do it in a way that is safe and smart. We will recognize distancing for quite a while. This is a day we cannot miss. It is a celebration that has to happen," Mayor de Blasio said.The mayor said more details would be coming as we get closer to the Fourth of July.He also thanked Macy's for their willingness to go forward."No one would have blamed them if they said, we cannot do it this year. But their spirit was come hell or high water, we will find a way to do this and do it the right way and the safe way," he said.