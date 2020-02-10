Watch Eyewitness News Streamed Live
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Off-Broadway play, "Checklist" selling out theaters
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
here and now
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD lieutenant shot in ambush released, suspect in court
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
Inmates graduate alongside the puppies they trained
Ban on broker fees on hold for now, judge rules
Bricks litter sidewalk after facade collapses in Manhattan
The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to tri-state area
Show More
Delta Airlines helps reunite girl with 'daddy doll'
Man robs 11-year-old boy, hits him with cane in Brooklyn
Tensions between police unions, NYC high after 2 cop attacks
Democrats make final push in New Hampshire
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
More TOP STORIES News