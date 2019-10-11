Off-duty New Jersey State Trooper saves woman's life in restroom

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An off-duty state trooper saved a life when she responded to cries for help at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday.New Jersey state trooper Cassandra Pugh was attending an event at the Prudential Center when she heard people calling for help in a restroom.Pugh responded to the cry for help immediately, running inside the restroom where she saw a woman unconscious on the floor.The 73-year-old woman was not breathing.Pugh performed CPR right away as the woman's family helped. She kept the woman alive by continuing to use CPR until EMTs arrived.Both Pugh and the EMTs used a defibrillator until the woman regained a pulse and started breathing.The 73-year-old was sent to University Hospital where she was in stable condition and expected to recover, the police said.----------