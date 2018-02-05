BABY RESCUED

Off-duty New Jersey State Trooper saves choking newborn baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth talks to the family of the choking newborn who was saved by a New Jersey State Trooper. (New Jersey State Police)

By Eyewitness News
PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey State Trooper is being hailed a hero after saving a choking two-week-old infant.

Trooper Robert Meyer was sleeping in his Piscataway home Saturday afternoon after working a night shift when a neighbor, who Meyer never met before, woke him up, according to New Jersey State Police.

The neighbor's two-week-old granddaughter was choking, and so she knocked on Meyer's door after noticing a marked troop car parked outside.

Meyer said he jumped out of bed and ran out the door -- without shoes -- to his neighbor's home.

When he arrived, the newborn was blue and struggling to breathe. The trooper used a bulb syringe to clear the baby's nose and mouth, which cleared away vomit and mucus that obstructed her breathing.

"We attempted to pat on her back, she wasn't doing anything," said Meyer. "I asked if anyone had any suction that I'd be able to use to clear her airways. Luckily the dad did have one."

"I saw him flying out of the front door with no shoes on, just bed clothes on," said neighbor Peter Jackey.

Everything went right for the baby. Not only did the trooper live four houses down, he says he just had a little boy who was born prematurely, so that medical knowledge was added to his regular training.

"While she was feeding, she vomited, and it was vomit and mucus that got caught in her nose and throat," he said. "And we saw a lot of babies getting suction, they're all small, there are a lot of complications."

Shortly after Meyer's arrival, emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported baby Elizabeth to an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanherostate troopersbaby rescuedbabyPiscatawayMiddlesex CountyCentral JerseyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY RESCUED
Officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby
Search on for person who left dead baby in trash can
Officers hailed as heroes after rescuing baby from early morning fire
New Rochelle firefighters credited with saving baby's life
More baby rescued
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News