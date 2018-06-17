SOCIETY

Officer helps woman find lost engagement ring on Fire Island

Lauren Glassberg has more on how one officer helped a wman find her lost engagement ring on Fire Island.

FIRE ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
A Suffolk County police officer made an incredible find at a beach on Fire Island.

A Pennsylvania woman lost her engagement ring while visiting on Saturday. That ring was valued at more than $20,000.

The panicked woman then called police.

After a search of the sand and the home she was staying turned up nothing, an officer called Marine Bureau Officer Edmund McDowell to bring his personal metal detector.

After just ten minutes, the metal detector went off and the ring was found in the sand.

This is the second time Officer McDowell helped find a ring at the beach.

