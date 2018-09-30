SOCIETY

Officers come to rescue in tense Williamsburg Bridge standoff

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on the rescue.

By
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man climbed up onto the span of the Williamsburg Bridge Sunday morning and threatened to jump - setting the stage for a tense standoff.

It started around 9:15 after a man had mounted part of the bridge on the Manhattan side.

A group of NYPD officers from the Emergency Services Unit responded. Detective Thomas Longa first talked with the man, who was threatening to kill himself by jumping off the bridge.

"I tried establish a rapport with him and he mentioned nothing going on in his life, and would be worth ending it," said Detective Longa.

Down below, other officers made sure proper rigging was in place and everyone on the team was safe.

The officers rely on their extensive training - at first listening much more than talking.

After about 75 minutes, the man trusted the officers enough hat he came down.

"He was able to recognize he was going to get help. He was very thankful," added Longa.

All three officers who were there have carried out similar rescues - in fact, one was font and center on the Fourth of July when a 44-year-old woman scaled the Statue of Liberty.

"I was standing on the pedestal hanging onto a vent, tied in - so set up a little differently," said Detective Christopher Williams.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrescueLower East SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'#WhyIDidntReport' poster shares painful truth of assault survivors
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
Neighborhood angered over city's plans for high-rise jail
Man drives 8 hours to cut grass for veteran in need
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 5 hospitalized after car plows into group of Boy Scouts
2 injured, 1 critically, when fire breaks out in Brooklyn home
Police: Man groped, took photos of 12-year-old girl in the Bronx
FBI investigating deadly car explosion on city street in Pa.
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
Police: Upstate New York shooting suspect being sought in NYC
Connecticut toddler crushed by 80-pound television, police say
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' to conduct Kavanaugh investigation
Show More
Passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant N-word
13-year-old boy attacked by shark while diving for lobsters
Man killed, woman critically hurt in crash on Hutchinson River Parkway
Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K honors firefighter killed on 9/11
Death toll tops 800 from Indonesia earthquake and tsunami
More News