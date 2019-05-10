NYPD Commissioner O'Neill calls for increased funding for 9/11 victims, first responders

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is new information on the number of police officers who have died from 9/11-related illnesses.
As the NYPD pays tribute to them on Friday, there's a renewed push to secure more money for the Victim's Compensation Fund.
Commissioner James O'Neill is using the memorial ceremony as a call to action, demanding congress shore up funding for victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The department will add the names of 47 police officers who died in the last two years, all from 9/11 related diseases to their police memorial wall.
It's part of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
And in a new Op-Ed published on abcnews.com, O'Neill makes the case for increasing funding of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, which is due to close in 2020.
Of the $5 billion congress authorized, they've paid out 21,000 claims to the tune of $2.37 billion and there are still about 17,000 more claims.
O'Neill writes, "The time has come to recognize that we cannot place a financial cap or temporal limit on this slow-moving human crisis. We must recognize that our estimates of the damage done were too low in both 2010 and 2015, and that the current plan to close out the fund by December 2020 is unrealistic."
