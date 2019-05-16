Opening celebration held for new Statue of Liberty Museum

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A star-studded celebration was held Wednesday night to mark the opening of the new Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island.
The event included a keynote address by Oprah Winfrey and live performances by Gloria Estefan and Tony Bennett, with a host of celebrities on hand for the festivities.
The 26,000 square foot museum opens to the public on Thursday afternoon.
It tells the story of the Statue of Liberty's history, influence, and legacy in the world.
The museum also gives visitors an opportunity to get an up-close view of the statue's most iconic symbol - her original torch.
