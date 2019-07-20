Part 2: Moon Landing 50th: Discover Long Island's Contribution

NEW YORK -- Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing and Long Island's contribution to the landmark event in ABC7's half hour special on Saturday, July 20 (encore Sunday, July 21 at 5:30 a.m.) at 7 p.m.In this special, we also show the many exhibitions of lunar art, culture and artifacts around the city like "Apollo's Muse," a photographic journey of moon images through the ages at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Intrepid Museum's "Apollo 11: Media, the Moon and Beyond."