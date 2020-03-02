Society

Paying tribute to Katherine Johnson and B. Smith

Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Coronavirus 'not our first rodeo,' expects more cases
Gov. Murphy to address coronavirus preparations in NJ
100+ products that will work against coronavirus germs
Massage therapist charged with exposing himself to client
AccuWeather: Milder Monday
Connecticut man charged with stalking 3 women he once dated
Fire burns through Elizabeth Truck Center, 1 firefighter hurt
Show More
Schumer proposes $8 billion plan for coronavirus funding
Why did CDC send NYC man home without testing for coronavirus?
Jack Welch, former GE chief, has died
Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
Biden fights for momentum in shifting primary before Super Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News