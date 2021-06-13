Police officer, paramedics help woman deliver baby inside home on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10784097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Volunteer firefighters arrived to find an adult osprey hanging upside down from a nest with its left talon entangled.

ROCKY POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A police officer and two paramedics in Suffolk County helped a woman deliver her baby inside her home.Early Sunday morning, Officer Jason Famoso alongside two Rocky Point Fire Department paramedics helped the woman deliver a healthy baby boy after responding to a 911 call of a woman in labor.Famoso and the two paramedics immediately began to assist the mother in delivering the baby.After the successful delivery, the mother, and the newborn, named Christian, were transported to St. Charles Hospital in good condition.----------