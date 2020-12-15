Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are launching their own podcast on Spotify

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are launching a new podcast on Spotify, set to debut later this month.
The couple shared a glimpse Tuesday of what listeners can expect in a two minute episode description on Spotify.
It starts with a candid moment between Prince Harry and Meghan.
Harry: "Should we start? Ladies first."
Meghan: "No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent."
Harry: "Archewell Audio."
Meghan: "I mean?"
Harry: "Really?" (laughs)
Meghan: "Shall we?"
Harry: "Yeah, let's do it."
"Hi guys, I'm Harry. And I'm Meghan."
The couple says one of the things they have always talked about is their passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.
"That's what this project is all about," said Harry. "To bring bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground because when that happens change is really possible."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say their first full episode will be a holiday special.
"We are talking to some amazing people. They are going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year, which has been --- as we know -- a difficult one for everyone," said Meghan.
The goal is to celebrate human kindness and compassion in the midst of a pandemic.
"So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it's worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness," said Harry.
Prince Harry and Meghan end their podcast introduction by encouraging listeners to follow their page to get the newest episodes.
"We're so excited, so follow and listen for free only on Spotify," said Meghan. "We'll meet you back here soon."
A new holiday special from Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is coming soon only on Spotify ☕️ ️https://t.co/ZlFRPzLe9R
Spotify tweeted about the multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio saying, "Put. The. Kettle. On."
Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said, "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world."
The couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in March. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 1-year-old son Archie now live in Santa Barbara.