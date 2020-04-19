Protect Our Children: Stress, Coping, and Hope - Part 2
NEW YORK -- A young man born and raised in Harlem has been coping with homelessness for 2 years. With those numbers growing along with unemployment & the Covid-19 pandemic, he's fortunate to have found support in developing his own mission of working with other young people who are experiencing poverty and homelessness.
