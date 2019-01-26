SOCIETY

Protesters climb gold statue at Rockefeller Center; 9 arrested

(@LAKauffman/Twitter)

By
ROCKEFELLER CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nine people were arrested during a climate change protest in Rockefeller Center on Saturday, police say.

Police say the protesters were not violent, but they made their way onto the ice, and one of them climbed the golden statue and held up a banner.


"That was one of the actions that we - the Extinction Rebellion had planned, and it was intended to create a very stark visual, drawing attention to the urgency of the matter, which is that climate change breakdown poses an immediate and existential threat to life on earth," says organizer Rory Varrato.

Protestor Pranita Bijlani says there is a 'climate emergency.'

"It's the 12th hour, and we are doing very, very little," says Bijlani.

Police say the group, 'Extinction Rebellion' had NYPD ESU swarming to the scene.

The protesters who were arrested were taken downtown for processing. Their charges are still being determined.

Related Topics:
societyprotestclimate changearrestnypdRockefeller CenterNew York CityManhattan
