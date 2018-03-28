SOCIETY

Protesters take out anger over deadly police shooting of Stephon Clark

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the protests from Times Square.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nearly a dozen people were arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday night after protesters took out their anger over the deadly shooting of a young man by police.

Protesters, marching from Columbus Circle to Times Square, were outraged after the deadly shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in Sacramento, California. Clark was shot 20 times, sparking a march in New York.

CeFaan Kim was live with the protesters:


This march follows unrest in Sacramento over the past 24 hours - demonstrators there blocked an NBA game and crashed a city council meeting.

Clark's brother jumped on Mayor Darrell Steinberg's desk.

"We are committed to doing everything in our power to maintain the peace while we pursue justice," said Steinberg.

Clark was killed in his grandmother's backyard by officers who were responding to a report of vandalism.

The Police Association is defending those actions, saying Clark 'took a shooting stance, and the actions of the officers were justified.'

"It's absolutely infuriating. As a black woman of color walking into the street, I do feel threatened. I do feel unsafe. I do feel like a second class citizen, and I shouldn't feel that way," says protester Kayla Ousada.

The California Department of Justice and the DA are now investigating as police reviews its use of force policy.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprotestpolice shootingStephon ClarkpoliceMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News