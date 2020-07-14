covid-19 pandemic

Pub in England installs electric fence around bar to encourage customers to keep their distance

St JUST, England -- A pub in England is going to extreme measures to encourage customers to keep their distance in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, installed an electric fence in front of the bar because he says he was having a hard time getting some people to social distance.

"When you serve people a drink they change," McFadden told The BBC.

According to McFadden, the barrier is "just a normal electric fence that you would find in a field."

Asked if it was switched on, McFadden said, people "don't want to touch it to find out whether it is on or not."

He said the "fear factor" appears to be enough of a deterrent.

McFadden said most customers were happy with the fence, and they even laughed about it.

Pubs across England reopened July 4 as part of Britain's biggest step toward post-outbreak normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelectricsocial distancingbarviral videocoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Coronavirus Updates: Daily deaths hit new high in Florida; Quarantine list grows
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
Quarantine Update: NY, NJ, CT add 4 states to mandatory isolation list
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quarantine Update: NY, NJ, CT add 4 states to mandatory isolation list
Coronavirus Updates: Daily deaths hit new high in Florida; Quarantine list grows
Section of wall crumbles from Brooklyn home
Popular Jersey Shore pizzeria closing locations after positive tests
'Black Lives Matter' mural vandal caught on video outside Trump Tower
Governor Murphy talks COVID response, school in fall on GMA
5 shot in 14 minutes in Brooklyn drive-by shootings
Show More
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Gunman on scooter opens fire in Bronx, wounding 1
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
More TOP STORIES News