Puerto Rican Day Parade annual black-tie fundraising gala held Friday

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The celebration kicked off Friday night as the city gears up for Sunday's National Puerto Rican Day Parade.
The annual black-tie fundraising gala and banquet was held at Chelsea Piers. Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres co-hosted the gala.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the speakers.
Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships and events.
Sunday is the Puerto Rican Day Parade hosed by Eyewitness News Anchors Joe Torres and David Novarro and the View's Sunny Hostin.
Live coverage starts at noon on Channel 7.
For more information on the parade, CLICK HERE.
