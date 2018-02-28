SOCIETY

Rain, nor sleet, nor snow will stop the post office but nudity might

Nudists complain when mail carrier won't bring them their packages. (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida --
Nudists near Tampa, Florida are mad they will have to wear clothes in order to get their mail delivered.

They say they haven't been able to get their packages for months, if one particular mail carrier is working.

"There's a postal creed and it doesn't say anything about them not coming to nudist resorts. I pay for a service, I expect that service," said one nudist.

The post office says the carrier is doing nothing wrong. If she's uncomfortable, she doesn't have to deliver the mail.

The nudists say if she can't do her job, she shouldn't have the job.
