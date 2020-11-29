Society

Rally planned in support of homeless men being moved from NYC's Lucerne Hotel

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A rally is planned Sunday in support of the homeless men currently staying at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.

Several groups are protesting Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to move the approximately 200 men from the Lucerne to an overcrowded Radisson Hotel in Lower Manhattan.

A judge on Wednesday dismissed an effort to hold up the movement of homeless men.
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports a judge on Wednesday dismissed an effort to hold up the movement of homeless men from the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.


The decision is a blow to several residents who sued over the move, citing the stability of the hotel.

Protesters plan to draw 5,500 stick figures on the sidewalk to represent New Yorkers who don't have homes.

They say some of the homeless are sleeping 15 people to a room in some shelters every night.

RELATED | Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to homeless men at Lucerne Hotel
EMBED More News Videos

Volunteers tried to make the holiday special for homeless men being housed in hotels in Manhattan.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york cityshelterwall streethomeless
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID NY: Concerns high on busiest travel day
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
Some Hoboken bars still packed amid alarming rise in COVID cases
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
AccuWeather: Comfortable sunshine
Biden plans swift moves to protect, advance LGBTQ rights
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
Show More
Police: 88-year-old woman suffers broken shoulder, robbed of $115 in Manhattan
Residents still awaiting compensation 1 year after nearly 100 homes flooded with raw sewage
COVID Live Updates: Health officials warn new cases may continue to rise
Uptick in coronavirus numbers continues in New York
NYC COVID: Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down
More TOP STORIES News