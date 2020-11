Rally planned in support of homeless men being moved from NYC's Lucerne Hotel

EMBED >More News Videos CeFaan Kim reports a judge on Wednesday dismissed an effort to hold up the movement of homeless men from the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.

EMBED >More News Videos Volunteers tried to make the holiday special for homeless men being housed in hotels in Manhattan.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A rally is planned Sunday in support of the homeless men currently staying at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.Several groups are protesting Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to move the approximately 200 men from the Lucerne to an overcrowded Radisson Hotel in Lower Manhattan.A judge on Wednesday dismissed an effort to hold up the movement of homeless men.The decision is a blow to several residents who sued over the move, citing the stability of the hotel.Protesters plan to draw 5,500 stick figures on the sidewalk to represent New Yorkers who don't have homes.They say some of the homeless are sleeping 15 people to a room in some shelters every night.----------