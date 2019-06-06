Rice paddy edible art installation unveiled at World Trade Center site

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Port Authority unveiled a unique and edible piece of art at the World Trade Center Site Thursday.A three-tiered rice paddy debuted on the plaza outside the Oculus transportation center.The living art installation will remain in place through the Harvest Moon Festival in late September, when the rice will be harvested and prepared by dozens of noted chefs.The Port Authority says it will bring some green space to the area and offer a resting spot for visitors."The Port Authority has invested billions of dollars in rebuilding this sacred site and takes its continuing stewardship of the nearly-completed campus very seriously," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said. "We welcome unique displays and activities."Five varieties of rice will grow in the paddy, with the biggest growing to 4 1/2 feet tall.There will also be seating provided for commuters, tourists and local workers to relax and enjoy the unique surroundings.----------