Rockaway Beach to fully reopen for Memorial Day weekend

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- All of Rockaway Beach in Queens will be open for the unofficial start of summer, officials announced Tuesday.The stretch between Beach 92nd and Beach 103rd streets was closed last summer because of safety concerns after back-to-back nor'easters.Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined US Army Corps Lt. Gen Semonite, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, FAICP, and Rockaway Beach Brewing Company owner Ethan Long to mark the completion of the East Rockaway Inlet maintenance dredging project.U.S. Army Corp of Engineers contractor Weeks Marine began dredging in April 2019, using the dredged sand to re-nourish and restore the beach."For New Yorkers, summer means Rockaway beach," de Blasio said. "That's why I could not be happier to announce we will have the entire beach open in time for Memorial Day weekend."The beaches were closed due to significant erosion in the wake of the storms, in an area still recovering from the effects of Superstorm Sandy.The work also restored and ensured safe passage for both commercial and recreational vessel traffic through East Rockaway Inlet, which had approximately 348,000 cubic yards of sand removed.New York City's public beaches will open for swimming starting on Saturday, May 25, and remain open through Sunday, September 8.