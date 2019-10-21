Society

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Florida, New York

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be making its way to New York City from Orange County this year.

Rockefeller Center revealed on Instagram that the 2019 Christmas tree will come from the village of Florida, NY.

The Norway Spruce will be cut on Thursday, November 7, and arrive at the Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 9.

The tree will be decorated with over 50,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights, and topped with a Swarovski star.

It will be illuminated during the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live broadcast on Wednesday, December 4.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display until Friday, January 17, 2020.

Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanmidtownorange countychristmas treechristmasrockefeller christmas tree
