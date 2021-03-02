Coronavirus California

San Mateo passes $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers

Workers at large grocery and drug stores in the city of San Mateo will now get hazard pay.

The city council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Monday that will give workers facing extensive exposure to COVID-19 an extra $5 per hour.

RELATED: San Francisco considers $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers

Workers will also receive four hours of paid leave when they go get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The emergency ordinance takes effect immediately. It expires after 90 days, so the city plans on passing a regular ordinance as well.

MORE: COVID-19 Impact: Oakland passes measure to give grocery store workers hazard pay

Cities like Oakland, San Jose and San Leandro have already passed hazard pay measures. San Francisco is in the process of considering a similar measure.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateopay raisecoronavirus californiamoneyfoodcoronavirus pandemicgrocery storecovid 19san mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
Disney California Adventure Park to debut food event in March
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women discover they're biological siblings while working in restaurant
3rd accuser comes forward against Cuomo, calls for resignation grow
COVID Vaccine Updates: CDC director warns of 4th wave
Woman struck by construction fence in NYC: Officials
Delivery person assaulted, robbed on camera
1st Johnson & Johnson vaccinations could start today in NYC
'Not enough': Movie theater owner says 25% capacity is too little
Show More
NJ Devils fans return to Prudential Center for game against Islanders
Family says they were kicked off flight over toddler without mask
WHO makes sobering prediction about the end of the pandemic
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
FDNY responds to partial roof collapse at Best Buy storage unit
More TOP STORIES News