Seeing is believing at Museum of Illusions in NYC

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Get ready to take a second look -- a new incredible exhibition is getting ready to open in New York City.

At the Museum of Illusions, visitors will experience mind-blowing optical and sensory illusions from an infinity room to holograms, puzzles and the big chair that appears to be small.

The museum sits at the corner of 14th Street and 8th Avenue and opens to the public Thursday morning.

The permanent operation features dozens of highly interactive challenges that are perfect for all ages.

It's not only picture-friendly, but educational -- pushing you to figure out how and why things are happening.

The museum was so successful in cities all over Europe that the owners figured Manhattan was a natural next step.

Every year or so, there will be new features swapped in and out of the museum. Advance tickets are now on sale.

