snoop dogg

Snoop Dogg on friend Nipsey Hussle: 'He was a fighter'

LOS ANGELES -- Nipsey Hussle's legacy as a community activist, uniter, a doting father and a loving son were underscored at his public memorial service on Thursday, with deeply personal testimonies from those closest to the rapper, including dear friend Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg's words to immortalize his friend were both serious and silly, as he told old stories about Hussle and their brotherhood.

"This a tough one right here," he said, visibly shaken but keeping his composure.

Snoop thanked Hussle's parents multiple times and told his father that "you picked up another son in me."

Hussle's father said he knew his son was strong because when he was born, the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck but he prevailed.

"He was a fighter," he said.

Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren London extolled her late fiancé, rapper Nipsey Hussle, as "an incredible soul...and someone very rare" during a Thursday memorial service honoring the slain rapper.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelescelebritystaples centerrappersnoop doggfuneralmemorial
RELATED
Nipsey Hussle's kids honor slain rapper at memorial service
Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
Obama: Nipsey 'set an example for young people to follow'
SNOOP DOGG
'Earth' music video brings together celebs for good cause
Snoop Dogg sets Guinness World Record by making largest gin & juice
Cordell Broadus, son of Snoop Dogg, again walks away from UCLA
Snoop Dogg gives Kobe Bryant a Lakers-themed convertible
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News