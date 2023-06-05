Star-studded Hip-Hop 50 concert coming to Yankee Stadium this summer

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- As The Notorious B.I.G. once put it, "you never thought that hip-hop would take it this far."

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, that line has a newfound significance - especially given with the announcement of a star-studded celebration coming to Yankee Stadium.

Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Ice Cube are all set to headline Hip Hop 50 Live, a star-studded concert featuring a who's who lineup of performers to commemorate the genre's 50th birthday in the borough where it all started.

Set to take place on the very day it all started, August 11, the epic celebration will see performances from the mentioned headliners, along with additional names like T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick and more.

Also on tap is a Queens of Hip Hop set featuring leading ladies Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and more.

Of course, the man who started it all, Clive "DJ Kool Herc" Campbell, whose 1973 back-to-school party inside the community center of 1520 Sedgwick Ave. gave birth to the global powerhouse, will also join the mix as part of the "A Pillar of Hip Hop Set." Joining Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell will be fellow trailblazers Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Mellle Mell, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, Sugar Hill Gang and more names to be announced.

"Aug 11th is Hip Hop's 50th birthday! So...'Up in the Bronx' where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop," said DMC in a press release for the event.

"I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes," said Run.

Tickets for the celebration will become available for presale on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. EST until 10 p.m. EST before general sale begins Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. EST here.

Early bird access to tickets will be granted to Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, North East Bronx YMCA, Castle Hill YMCA, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Foundation, and CORO New York Leadership Center.

