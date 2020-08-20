Society

Son comes home early from Afghanistan to surprise father - with the help of the NYPD

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Deputy Inspector Thomas Alps had to call in his patrol sergeant on Wednesday.

Sgt. Harold Murphy was being called back to the NYPD precinct to be part of a detail to greet a special VIP...he thinks Cardinal Dolan is coming, but instead, he was in for a surprise.

Sgt. Murphy came back and joined the line of officers there to greet 'Cardinal Dolan.' It has been a long year for all police, but harder still for Sgt. Murphy. His son, Ryan, also a New York City police officer, has been in Afghanistan all year, serving as a sergeant with the U.S. Army.

Because of the time difference and his son's many responsibilities there, the two rarely even get to talk - and the elder Sgt. Murphy thinks his son will be in Afghanistan for several more weeks.

However, Ryan Murphy's unit came home a little early.

It took a moment to register, and at first, his dad didn't know what to do when seeing his son, but a gentle nudge was all it took before they gave each other a big hug.

"My heart's still pounding seeing him. Like any proud parent, I'm concerned and worried. Now I'm happy," said Sgt. Murphy.

And while his son is a police officer, he says his dad never encourage that life.

"He never raised me to do that job," he said.

"I'll be honest, I had tears in my eyes - it was great," said Deputy Inspector Alps.

