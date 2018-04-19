SOCIETY

Sources: Mayor to announce ban on cars in Central Park

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A major announcement is expected Friday about vehicle traffic and horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce a ban on cars in the park except on the transverse and larger roads.

Also, horse-drawn carriages will be moved to inside the park and off Central Park South, where they currently gather.

Carriage drivers have been fighting such a change for years.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycentral parkhorse-drawn carriagescarManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News