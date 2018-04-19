Sources: Mayor to announce ban on cars in Central Park

NEW YORK (WABC) --A major announcement is expected Friday about vehicle traffic and horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce a ban on cars in the park except on the transverse and larger roads.
Also, horse-drawn carriages will be moved to inside the park and off Central Park South, where they currently gather.
Carriage drivers have been fighting such a change for years.
