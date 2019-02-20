A teacher in Texas went above and beyond to support one of her students with a sweet gesture.
Shannon Grimm went the extra mile for a young student who was being teased because of her haircut.
5-year-old Priscilla Perez began coming to class with a hat on, and refused to take it off.
Her kindergarten teacher realized something was wrong, saying it was "about that time that friends started to call her a boy".
Priscilla's teacher decided to take matters into her own hands and surprise her student with a matching haircut and bow.
Grimm says her new hairstyle did the trick, and her classroom has learned their forever lesson.
