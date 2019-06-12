Bronx teenager becomes New York City Police Commissioner for a day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beyonce may be the queen of the music world, but it's a hometown girl, 18-year-old Beyonce Dennis from the South Bronx, who ruled over the NYPD - at least for a day."I'm honored and very excited and nervous at the same time," she said.Beyonce took home the top award Wednesday in the 'Police Commissioner For the Day' essay contest, an annual event organized by the Police Athletic League.This year's essay question asked the youngsters about a critical issue in their neighborhood that they would tackle as police commissioner. More than 140 youths were honored based on their written responses."I didn't really want to be a police person when I grow up but now I'm thinking about it and everything like that," said one contest winner, Malkiyan Yehudah."I just love helping people, I love helping the community, and I just want to better the community," said another winner, Jamarie Silverio.After taking their oath, the new NYPD members then hit the streets, shadowing commanders and precinct captains across all five boroughs, including top winner and peer mediator Beyonce. She got some quality time with the real commissioner, James O'Neill, despite being on crutches because of a rugby injury.Her winning essay focused on restorative justice, which emphasizes mediation and improving relations between police and residents."I think there's a lack of communication between both the community as well as police officers, and I feel like once that's restored and they're able to talk, things will be handled differently and there will be a better outcome," said Beyonce.And even when you're the city's top cop, a proud mom couldn't help but gush."She's very ambitious in everything that she does and she's passionate, and I'm just grateful that she's in my life, it's a blessing," said Beyonce's mother, Carla Carlo.----------