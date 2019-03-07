Society

Arkansas teen saves money for years to buy friend's wheelchair

EMBED <>More Videos

Senior Brandon Qualls navigates the halls of Caddo Hills High School with ease these days, thanks to an extreme act of friendship by his fellow classmate Tanner Wilson.

NORMAN, Arkansas -- It's the kind of story that renews your faith in humanity.

Senior Brandon Qualls navigates the halls of Caddo Hills High School with ease these days, thanks to an extreme act of friendship by his fellow classmate Tanner Wilson.

Wilson wanted to make life easier for Qualls, who would often tire maneuvering his manual wheelchair. So Wilson purchased an electric wheelchair for his friend, saving money from his job at a local car mechanic shop for more than two years to make the generous purchase.

"They came in, and my face just blew up," Brandon told KWTV. "I was just crying everywhere. I was like, 'Wow I can't believe he did that for me.'"

He presented Qualls with the new chair in a surprise presentation in front of classmates. A teacher added some extra flair by spelling Qualls' name out along the headrest, according to KWTV.

"It's been my dream to just have one of these," Brandon said. "And my dream came true."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyarkansasviral videous worldfeel goodviral
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on trail
Man charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's apartment -- again
Man accused of groping 13-year-old girl twice on subway
AccuWeather: Freezing cold temperatures ahead of warmup
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Show More
Powerball jackpot grows to $414M
R. Kelly taken back into custody after child-support hearing
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
More TOP STORIES News