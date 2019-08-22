Society

Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Arkansas -- It might be time to take a road trip.

A 27-year-old Texas woman found a nearly four carat yellow diamond in the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas last week.

But the find wasn't anywhere near part of her plan.

Miranda Hollingshead, who is from Bogata, Texas, said she was going to pick up a transmission that day, but her siblings were in town and wanted to do something fun.

Hollingshead said that she's known about the park for years, and when she realized it was only a couple of hours from her home, she and her family made the trip.

She was watching a YouTube video about how to find the diamonds when she looked up and saw the jewel about the size of an eraser.

Park staff registered the gem as a 3.72 -carat yellow diamond.

Hollingshead plans to have it mounted on a ring.

About a month ago, a teacher found a 2.12-carat brandy-colored diamond in the same park while on vacation.

The park says though diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow, the three most common ones found there are white, brown and yellow, in that order.

So who's ready to go for a visit?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansasparkdiamonds
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Popular New York diner gutted by flames
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in CT during tornado warnings
Iconic NYC pizzeria reopens for business after state shutdown
CT town reveals elevated levels of lead, arsenic in park soil
Show More
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant goes missing
SBA blasts penalty in Garner case, NYPD urges against slowdown
VIDEO: Strong winds toss SC restaurant workers into air
17-year-old boy shot in chest during dispute at NYC deli
Massive explosion levels New York home, kills 1
More TOP STORIES News