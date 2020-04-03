Society

The impact of COVID-19 on the black community according to Brooklyn ER physician

By
Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC
Deadliest day so far as cases top 100,000 in New York
Surge in COVID-19 cases on LI threatens hospital capacity
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
New Jersey nears 30,000 cases with 646 deaths
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates states forced into bidding wars for PPE
Woman credits experimental drug for COVID-19 recovery
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News