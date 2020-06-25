Reopen News: Metropolitan Museum of Art aims to reopen in late-August

Museums are a part of New York City's Phase 4 reopening which also includes the reopening of schools, arts, entertainment and movie theaters.
President and CEO of the MET, Daniel Weiss, released a statement on Wednesday:
"The safety of our staff and visitors remains our greatest concern. We are eagerly awaiting our reopening as, perhaps now more than ever, the museum can serve as a reminder of the power of the human spirit and the capacity of art to bring comfort, inspire resilience, and help us better understand each other and the world around us," Weiss said.
Last month, museum officials said they were planning for a mid-August reopen.
They say visitors will notice plenty of changes when the museum opens back up.
