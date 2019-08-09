Society

'The Watcher' house in NJ sells for $400K less than purchase

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014, but they didn't move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WESTFIELD, New Jersey -- A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as "The Watcher" has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014, but they didn't move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker.

NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.

Andrew Carr declined comment.

In a series of letters, the "Watcher" asked if the Broadduses were bringing "young blood" into the home and asked the names of their two children.

They claimed the writer had a "mentally disturbed fixation" on the home.

The writer was never found.

A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.

